Kaum ist der dritte Teil von „Der Linksstaat“ auch auf Youtube veröffentlicht, laufen die Denunzianten Amok. Obwohl der Film bei mehreren reichweitenstarken Plattformen wie MMNews oder Pi-News ebenso publiziert wurde, liegt die Klickzahl doch verdächtig niedrig, knapp über 5000.

Heute dann eine Standardnachricht von Youtube, dass der Kanal nicht mehr monetarisiert werden könne, worauf wir bei den meisten Videos grundsätzlich verzichten. Es hat seinen Grund, dass wir diese auch direkt auf unseren Servern zur Ansicht bereitstellen. Von einer Zensur hat man bisher noch abgesehen, obwohl man dies mehrfach versucht hatte, wie bei dem Video von der Schlägerei auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2017, die von Linksextremen angezettelt wurde.

Zur Zeit wird auch gegen „Journalistenwatch“ vorgegangen, so landeten die Emailadressen auf die Spam-Blacklisten, so dass weder Newsletter noch Kundenemails verschickt werden konnten. Braucht es noch mehr Beweise, dass wir tatsächlich in einem Linksstaat leben?

Das Video kann auch mit einem Klick auf den Share-Button eingebunden oder über die sozialen Netzwerke geteilt werden.

Hi FreiePresseNet,

During a recent review, our team of policy specialists carefully looked over the videos you’ve uploaded to your channel FreiePresseNet and found that they are not in line with our YouTube Partner Program policies. As of today, your channel is not eligible to monetize and you will not have access to monetization tools and features. Please go to your monetization page to read more about the specific policy our specialists flagged.

We have a responsibility to ensure our community is safe for creators, viewers and advertisers, which means sometimes making difficult decisions like this one. At the same time, we understand that everyone makes mistakes. That’s why you’ll be able to reapply for the YouTube Partner Program in 30 days. If you make changes to your channel you may be able to get your monetization features back.

What this means for your channel

You still have access to most other creator features, and can:

Upload videos

Edit or delete your videos

Communicate with your audience

You cannot:

Monetize new or existing videos

Receive AdSense payments for past YouTube revenue

Earn revenue from YouTube Premium, channel memberships, or Super Chat

Contact the YouTube Creator Support team

There is no change to how your videos are promoted in our search and recommendation systems.

How to monetize again

We want you to have a chance to monetize again, but to do that you will need to make some changes to your channel.

If you want to re-enter the program, you should start by going to the monetization page to read more about the policy your channel violated. Then review your videos against our YouTube Partner Program policies and our Community Guidelines. The next step is to edit or delete any videos that violate our policies.

In 30 days you’ll see the option to reapply on the monetization page. If you reapply, our review team will carefully look over your content again. We will email you to let you know as soon as the process is complete (it may take up to several weeks). You can also check the status of your application on the monetization page.

Note that as mentioned in the Partnership Program Terms, the YouTube Terms of Service continue to apply to your use of the YouTube service even though your Partnership Program Terms are terminated.

– The YouTube Team